Congress announces four candidates for Karnataka legislative council polls slated for June 18

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress </a>party on Wednesday announced four candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council elections, including the renomination of newly appointed Congress state president B K Hariprasad.</p><p>The party has also fielded P V Mohan, the AICC Secretary. A native of Mangalore, Mohan, is also currently serving as co-incharge of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).</p>.<p>The other two candidates are: Thippanappa Kamakanoor, a resident of Kalaburagi, who has previously served as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and Shivanna Malavalli, General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). A native of Malavalli, he is a long-time Congress worker.</p>.Karnataka: Congress finalises candidates for Rajya Sabha, MLC polls.<p>The election for the seven MLC seats will be held on June 18, with MLAs casting their votes. The last date for filing nominations is June 8.</p><p>With its current strength in the assembly, the Congress party is expected to comfortably win at least four seats.</p>