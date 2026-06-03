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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress announces four candidates for Karnataka legislative council polls slated for June 18

The election for the seven MLC seats will be held on June 18 and the last date for filing nominations is June 8.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsIndia PoliticsB K HariprasadAICC secretary P V Mohan

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