Congress 'anti-Kannada', says BJP's C T Ravi on Karnataka govt 'mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers'

'In his era, Tipu Sultan attempted to impose Persian language, against Kannada. Today, Congress is trying to turn Tipu's and Nizam's dreams into a reality,' he said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 06:51 IST

On the Karnataka government reportedly mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers, BJP leader C T Ravi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said that the party is doing 'Nizam's work', as reported by ANI.

"Nizam attempted to promote Urdu in Hyderabad, Karnataka region. Kannada schools were banned in his time. But his soul now resides within Congress. Congress is doing Nizam's work," he said.

"In his era, Tipu Sultan attempted to impose Persian language, against Kannada. Today, Congress is trying to turn Tipu's and Nizam's dreams into a reality. They are anti-Kannada," the BJP leader said.

More to follow...

Published 24 September 2024, 06:51 IST
