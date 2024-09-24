Congress 'anti-Kannada', says BJP's C T Ravi on Karnataka govt 'mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers'

On the Karnataka government reportedly mandating Urdu for Anganwadi teachers, BJP leader C T Ravi on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said that the party is doing 'Nizam's work', as reported by ANI.

"Nizam attempted to promote Urdu in Hyderabad, Karnataka region. Kannada schools were banned in his time. But his soul now resides within Congress. Congress is doing Nizam's work," he said.