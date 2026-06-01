Congress Bhavan ground-breaking ceremony after swearing-in: D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister-elect D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the ground-breaking ceremony for the Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road will be held after his swearing-in ceremony on June 3. </p>.<p>After visiting the office, Shivakumar told reporters that he would invite Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the event. </p>.D K Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on June 3 at Lok Bhavan.<p>“All the block and district Congress presidents, incumbent and former MLAs, presidents of various units of the party, chairpersons of various boards and corporations will be invited. The public will not be allowed, and workers should excuse us. Since there are space constraints, only invitees will be allowed,” said Shivakumar. </p>.<p>Shivakumar noted that arrangements would be made for Congress leaders and office-bearers to watch the swearing-in ceremony on LED screens virtually. </p>.DK Shivakumar to take oath on June 3, chooses austere ceremony.<p>“We must at least make these arrangements for the leaders who have fought and worked for us,” he added. </p>.<p>Explaining the rationale behind having the swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhavan instead of Vidhana Soudha, he said: “The citizens of Bengaluru should not be inconvenienced. To avoid a traffic pile-up, the swearing-in ceremony is being held at the Lok Bhavan rather than on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha. This is a simple programme, and hence large gatherings will not be allowed. Our workers should excuse us.”</p>