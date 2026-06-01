Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress Bhavan ground-breaking ceremony after swearing-in: D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar noted that arrangements would be made for Congress leaders and office-bearers to watch the swearing-in ceremony on LED screens virtually.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2026, 22:02 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us