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Congress, BJP to pick Karnataka bypoll nominees in 2-3 days

The bypolls have been necessitated by the deaths of Congress veterans H Y Meti (Bagalkot) on November 4, 2025, and Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Davangere South) on December 14, 2025.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:03 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongress

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