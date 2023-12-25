Congress busy dividing society: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday charged that the Congress leaders were busy finding newer ways to divide communities and disrupt communal harmony.
Ashoka told reporters here that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, the government had not released adequate grants to take up any project.
He said the rising number of cases of children being made to clean toilets in schools shows that the government had failed to release even maintenance costs to schools.