JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress busy dividing society: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

Ashoka told reporters here that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, the government had not released adequate grants to take up any project.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 20:39 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday charged that the Congress leaders were busy finding newer ways to divide communities and disrupt communal harmony. 

Ashoka told reporters here that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, the government had not released adequate grants to take up any project. 

He said the rising number of cases of children being made to clean toilets in schools shows that the government had failed to release even maintenance costs to schools.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 December 2023, 20:39 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT