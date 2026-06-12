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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, three others elected to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Initially, five candidates had filed nominations by Monday, the last day to do so, for the election to the state's four Rajya Sabha seats, which was scheduled for June 18.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 18:49 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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