Congress cites BJP leader R Ashoka's 'gift' to defend CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Ashoka went on to gift the land back to the BDA, ostensibly to escape criminal proceedings.

Congress ministers released documents to say that Ashoka purchased the land in 2003 and 2007 from the heirs of the original owner Gullamma although the property belonged to the BDA. "How was an absolute sale deed executed on a land that was acquired by BDA?" Revenue Minister Gowda asked.

In October 2009, one Ramaswamy bin Venkatappa petitioned then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to denotify the land. "There's nothing to establish this Ramaswamy's relationship with Gullamma. A fake character was created to seek denotification," Gowda said. Yediyurappa directed the BDA commissioner to put up the file in November. "On December 31, 2009, denotification was done in favour of Muniswamappa bin Doddabillappa. Ultimately, the khata was done in Ashoka's name. At every step, illegality was done," the minister charged.