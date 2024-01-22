Congress creating hurdles to install flexes: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Ashoka said he has been receiving complaints from his party workers all over the state, especially from Kolar and Uttara Kannada districts. “The Congress is trying to create trouble for the Ram bhakts. It did not declare a holiday and now it is permitting flexes and banners to be installed only in front of the CCTV cameras, which is unacceptable.” When the entire country is celebrating, the police should not come with cynical ideas to trouble the Ram bhakts, he said.