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Congress decides to field Meti's son for Bagalkot bypoll

Umesh emerged as the choice with warring family members arriving at a consensus after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s intervention.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBypolls

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