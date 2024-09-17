Congress directly responsible for B C Road tension: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta accused the state government of being responsible for the tension that was created at B C Road in Bantwal on Monday. After the Congress-led government came to power in the state, such incidents have become common.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised as a part of birthday of PM Narendra Modi at district BJP office in Mangaluru, he said, “It looks like CM Siddaramaiah has not learnt lessons from his past experience. The Congress led government continues to follow anti- Hindu, and anti-people policies and is mired in corruption.”

“As a result, Bantwal TMC former president and councillor has the audacity to issue provocative statements which in turn incited Hindu community. Soon after the audio clipping went viral, I had urged the Superintendent of Police and higher officials from the police department to arrest them as mere filing of FIR was not sufficient. Those who issue anti-national statements and sow seeds of communal hate and attempt to disturb peace, should be punished to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the district and state” he added.