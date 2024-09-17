Congress directly responsible for B C Road tension: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta accused the state government of being responsible for the tension that was created at B C Road in Bantwal on Monday. After the Congress-led government came to power in the state, such incidents have become common.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a blood donation camp organised as a part of birthday of PM Narendra Modi at district BJP office in Mangaluru, he said, “It looks like CM Siddaramaiah has not learnt lessons from his past experience. The Congress led government continues to follow anti- Hindu, and anti-people policies and is mired in corruption.”
“As a result, Bantwal TMC former president and councillor has the audacity to issue provocative statements which in turn incited Hindu community. Soon after the audio clipping went viral, I had urged the Superintendent of Police and higher officials from the police department to arrest them as mere filing of FIR was not sufficient. Those who issue anti-national statements and sow seeds of communal hate and attempt to disturb peace, should be punished to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the district and state” he added.
Unfortunately, police are acting as puppets in the hands of the Congress- led government, he alleged and said that to divert the attention of the people from corruption in the state, such incidents of unrest are created, and communal issues are raked up. It is the Congress leaders only who are sowing the seeds of hate among Hindus and Muslims.
Even after Congress leaders issued provocative statements challenging the VHP leader to face them, none of the Congress leaders have condemned it.
Captain Chowta accused TMC former president and councillor of being involved in illegal activities. After the Congress came to power, illegal activities including illegal sand mining are rampant in the district. The BJP will fight against the illegal activities and drug mafia, he said and urged the state government to work towards maintaining law and order situation in the state.
To a query on booking of cases against Hindu leaders, Capt Chowta said “Congress government is following the old practice and we will not be scared of it. The BJP will always support the Hindu karyakarthas.”
On the use of Palestinian flag by motorists in various parts of the state, the MP said, “I do not know if it's the Bangladesh model as said by MLC Ivan D’Souza.”
Published 17 September 2024, 10:26 IST