<p>Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>firmly stated that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>party is renowned for their commitment to social justice and they have proven this time and again by elevating leaders from various communities to the chief ministerial post. </p><p>Siddaramaiah went on to say that he is confident a Dalit leader would also rise to the top position through the party.</p> .Congress committed to social justice, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; hits out at JD(S), BJP.<p>The Karnataka chief minister released a statement to the media, "The Congress is a party committed to social justice. This ideological commitment has been demonstrated not merely through words but through action. In Karnataka, Vokkaligas, Lingayats and backward classes have become Chief Ministers through the Congress party."</p> .<p>Siddaramaiah cited his own example as a testament to the statement saying, "It is also the Congress that recognised me, belonging to a backward class, and gave me the opportunity to become Chief Minister for a second time.</p><p>"For this, I am grateful to party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.” Stressing inclusivity beyond dominant communities, the CM said the party also had capable leaders from the Scheduled Castes."</p>.<p>"Leaders from the Dalit community who can become Chief Minister on the strength of merit, not merely caste, are also in the Congress party," Siddaramaiah said.</p><p>“I can confidently say that if someone from the Dalit community becomes Chief Minister in the future, it will be possible only through the Congress,” he added, underlining that the party alone provided such opportunities based on merit and social commitment. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>