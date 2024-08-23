Congress fumes as Karnataka Governor returns 11 Bills in 7 months

Sources said the Governor has sent back all the Bills seeking clarifications. All the 11 Bills are now with the concerned government departments.

The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, which proposes punishment up to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 crore apart from confiscation of property for corruption during recruitment exams was sent back in January this year. The Bill was passed in the Belagavi session of the legislature in December last.

The controversial Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to use a higher portion of revenue from rich Hindu temples for a common pool of funds, was sent back citing a pending Supreme Court case.

Among the Bills returned is the Registration (Karnataka Amendment). This Bill promises reforms such as allowing registration of documents without physical presence at sub-registrar offices on a pilot basis and doing away with handwritten khatas.

The Congress government's plan to mop up revenues by allowing developers to pay a 'premium' to construct additional floors in buildings over and above what is permissible - the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill - is stuck with Raj Bhavan not giving its assent.

"This shows that the Governor doesn't have much faith in our government," Home Minister G Parameshwara said. "Naturally, such developments take place when the Governor and the government lack mutual understanding. Seeking clarifications for one or two Bills is fine. But returning Bills wholesale like this doesn't happen often," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that the Governor is sending back Bills at the behest of BJP lawmakers. "Let him (Gehlot) seek clarification. That's not wrong. But why have governments if Bills aren't cleared?" he said.