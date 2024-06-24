Congress government has forgotten welfare of people, claims Yediyurappa

Mangaluru: Former chief minister and BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said that the Congress-led government has forgotten welfare of the people in the state.

Speaking to the press after offering 'tulabhara seve' using coins at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, he said “development has seen a setback in the Congress administration in the state. All the irrigation projects have come to a standstill.”

Yediyurappa said the BJP leaders under State BJP president B Y Vijayendra will carry out a protest by keeping all the statistics before them and demanding development works.