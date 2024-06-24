Congress government has forgotten welfare of people, claims Yediyurappa

Mangaluru: Former chief minister and BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said that the Congress-led government has forgotten welfare of the people in the state.
Speaking to the press after offering 'tulabhara seve' using coins at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, he said “development has seen a setback in the Congress administration in the state. All the irrigation projects have come to a standstill.”
Yediyurappa said the BJP leaders under State BJP president B Y Vijayendra will carry out a protest by keeping all the statistics before them and demanding development works.
He said that the BJP- JD (S) alliance will continue in the upcoming elections in the state.
Earlier, Yediyurappa offered tulabhara at the temple. Temple priest Satyanarayana Noorithaya conducted the rituals. Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya, former MLA Angara, and others were present there.
Yediyurappa also visited Dharmasthala Temple and later met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.
Published 24 June 2024, 15:26 IST