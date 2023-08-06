Home
Congress government in Karnataka has opened a 'transfer business shop', claims BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel also claimed that development works have seen a setback with the Congress implementing its 'Guarantee Schemes' in the state.
Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that the Congress government in Karnataka has opened a “transfer business shop” in the state.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a programme in Mangaluru, Kateel said, “Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has rightly said that corruption has reached its peak in Karnataka. People are unable to visit taluk offices or ULBs for any work. A rate has been fixed for each post and for the transfer of officials. No development works are being taken up in any government department in the state. Officials themselves have stated that they are asked to pay Rs 1-2 crore for transfers”.

Kateel also claimed that development works have seen a setback with the Congress implementing its 'Guarantee Schemes' in the state. "Their own Deputy Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar) said that with the implementation of guarantee schemes, it would be difficult to take up development works. We have already seen what happened in Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to economic mismanagement. Where is Siddaramaiah taking the state?” he asked.

He added, “BJP MLAs have effectively raised these issues in the Vidhana Soudha. However, the Congress stooped to a low by suspending our MLAs. It is murdering democracy".

