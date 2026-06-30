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Homeindiakarnataka

'Congress govt adopted discriminatory approach': BJP leader Ashoka slams CM Shivakumar over Bengaluru infra fund allocation

"The people of Bengaluru are closely watching this discriminatory governance and politics of vendetta," Ashoka said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:10 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsR Ashoka

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