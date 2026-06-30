'Congress govt adopted discriminatory approach': BJP leader Ashoka slams CM Shivakumar over Bengaluru infra fund allocation

<p>Karnataka BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Tuesday questioned Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> regarding the Rs 2,000 crore package for Bengaluru's infrastructure and road development. He asked him whether he is the CM only of Congress-represented constituencies, while accusing the government of "discriminatory allocation".</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly also asked whether the lakhs of Bengaluru residents living in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs do not pay taxes.</p>.Tiff over crackers escalates into clash in Karnataka's Hangal taluk; 8 injured.<p>"Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are you the CM of the entire state, or only of constituencies represented by Congress MLAs?" Ashoka posted on X.</p>.<p>"In the Rs 2,000 crore special package announced for Bengaluru's infrastructure and road development, the Congress government has adopted an extremely discriminatory approach against constituencies represented by BJP MLAs," he alleged.</p>.<p>"On one hand, constituencies represented by Congress MLAs have received hundreds of crores of rupees in funding," he claimed, adding, "On the other hand, the 16 constituencies in the capital represented by BJP MLAs have been completely neglected and given only token amounts, as though they were receiving charity." According to reports, the allocation list shows that constituencies represented by Congress MLAs, such as Chamarajpet, Gandhi Nagar, Vijayanagar, Shanthinagar, Hebbal, Govindaraja Nagar, Pulakeshi Nagar, Shivajinagar, BTM Layout, Sarvagnanagar and Byatarayanapura, have each been allocated Rs 100 crore, while allocations for BJP-represented constituencies range from Rs 40 crore to Rs 80 crore.</p>.R Ashoka seeks SIT probe into Gruha Lakshmi 'irregularities'.<p>Addressing Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Ashoka said, "Don't the lakhs of Bengaluru residents living in constituencies represented by BJP MLAs also pay taxes? Don't they deserve good roads and infrastructure? Your politically motivated and vindictive decision will adversely affect the overall development of Bengaluru." </p><p>"The people of Bengaluru are closely watching this discriminatory governance and politics of vendetta. In the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority elections, the people of the capital will certainly teach you an appropriate lesson for this discriminatory policy and partisan conduct," he added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>