Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress govt betrayed people of Karnataka, alleges BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Nabin also accused the Congress of "financially exploiting" Karnataka for the benefit of its national leadership.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKarnatakanitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us