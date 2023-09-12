Congress govt in Karnataka lost popularity in short period: Yediyurappa

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the party office-bearers meeting here, he said, "The state is affected by drought. Despite several burning issues, this government without addressing them, is continuing by adopting anti-people policy."

It has been decided that after the Ganapati festival (on September 18), BJP leaders will travel across the state, Yediyurappa, who is also the member of the party's parliamentary board, said.

"We will gather thousands of party workers in every district and will work according to our plan of action."

"Discussions are still on, all our party leaders and office-bearers have given their suggestions, we will decide on our plan of action in the days to come," he added.