Congress govt in Karnataka too busy with internal rifts to 'protect people': Karandlaje

Though the government has fixed a rate for dengue tests, no one is following it, she said, "there are reports about deaths due to dengue in Bengaluru, the government system has collapsed, the health department is in deep slumber." No work is getting completed, infrastructure projects have been stopped half-way without completion, leading to accumulation of water due to rains and generation of mosquitos there, she said, "Bangalore water supply and sewerage board (BWSS) is not functioning efficiently, there are leakages in pipes which have also led to accumulation of water and sewage. Neither the government or its departments are looking into it."