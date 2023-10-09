Congress govt in Karnataka will publish caste census report once it's submitted: Siddaramaiah

Asked about the matter at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here, party leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We are in discussion. We are very clear what our direction is, those action will be taken."

Sitting next to Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said under the previous government of the party in the southern state in 2014-15, the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission was entrusted with conducting the caste census.