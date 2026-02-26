<p>Hassan: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> slammed the state Congress government alleging that it had spent the past two-and-a-half years focusing on its guarantee schemes and is now preoccupied with the issue of the chief minister’s post. </p><p>He also claimed that several MLAs are busy lobbying for ministerial positions instead of concentrating on the development of Karnataka, and accused the government of wasting valuable time.</p><p>He was speaking to mediapersons at Kodakahalli in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday. "From the way the state government is functioning, it is doubtful there is a high command. There is an opinion that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> should be made the CM. They are dragging the name of a different person every day to save the chair", he criticised.</p><p>He said, "If they really have respect and concern for the people of the state, let them give proper governance for the remaining two years, instead of comparing with the late D Devaraj Urs."</p>.Karnataka power tussle | 'Decision taken, CM Siddaramaiah will reveal it himself': D K Shivakumar.<p><strong>Guarantees</strong></p><p>Commenting on DCM D K Shivakumar's statement that the guarantees have burdened the government, he said, "He has realised this late. Congress leaders Deshpande and Rayareddy had said the same thing earlier. If the money spent on guarantees was spent on schools and hospitals, the problem would have been resolved. Now, there are no medicines in hospitals. Expired medicines are being distributed."</p><p>"The youths staged a protest in Dharwad for jobs. Has the government taken the issue seriously?" he asked.</p><p>"When the BJP was in power, the Congress levelled allegations on the CM as 'Pay CM'. What action has been taken after the Congress government came to power? They got 135 seats, alleging 40 per cent commission by the BJP. The contractors have said that they are ready to disclose who sought commission if the government takes action against them. What action will the government take?" he asked. </p>