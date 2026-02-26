Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress govt wasting time; is there high command?, asks Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

The Union Minister also claimed that several MLAs are busy lobbying for ministerial positions instead of concentrating on the development of Karnataka.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 14:51 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahH D Kumaraswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us