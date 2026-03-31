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Congress has brute majority; winning bypolls will let them to 'do more corruption': BS Yediyurappa

Bypolls for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies will be held on April 9.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 10:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsBS YediyurappaBypolls

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