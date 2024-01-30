Congress has no morality to speak on farmers and Dalits, says Vijayendra

The Congress had levelled allegations of corruption against the BJP during the assembly election. Unfortunately, Congress is mired in corruption now. When Rs 150 crore were unearthed during IT raids in Karnataka recently, Congress leaders failed to react to it and claimed that the central government was targeting Congress leaders through IT raids. This clearly showed that money unearthed during the IT raid was black money of the Congress, he alleged.

"The Congress is known for lies. We should not take anything lightly during the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he said and called upon the party workers to work for the BJP's victory in all the 28 seats in Karnataka. By winning all 28 seats in Karnataka, there is a need to strengthen Narendra Modi at the centre.

"The Lok Sabha election is not an election for the BJP to win and Narendra Modi to come to power. It is an election for building the future of the country," he said.

He said that the INDIA alliance is losing its existence. We do not know how many Congress leaders will leave the party before the Lok Sabha election.

'Cong insulted tri colour'

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress government of insulting Tricolour at Keragodu in Mandya.

"The national flag was disrespected, as authorities have violated the rule of hoisting it at 9 am and lowering it in the evening. They had hoisted the National Flag just five minutes before I reached the spot at 3 pm on Monday," he claimed.

Reiterating that the flagpole was installed and the "hanuman dhwaja" hoisted after the requisite approvals were obtained, he said the gram panchayat had earlier adopted a resolution to the effect.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims that his name has "Rama" in it. But his heart only speaks on "Tipu." "Congress is a communal party. Now, the INDIA alliance is a broken house. Wherever, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits, BJP wins the election. There is a pro BJP wave in the country. If the BJP wins all the 28 seats in Lok Sabha election, then the Congress government will collapse in Karnataka," he said.

DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, leader of opposition in council Kota Srinivas Poojary, former minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayana, Rajesh GV, state organizing general secretary and others were present.