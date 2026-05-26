Congress High Command to end leadership issues in Karnataka, asks Siddaramaiah to pave way for transition of power

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> High Command on Tuesday decisively stepped in to end the festering leadership issues in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, asking Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to pave the way for a transition of power in the state.</p><p>Siddaramaiah is likely to resign on Wednesday or Thursday (May 27 or 28). Congress legislative party meeting is likely to held Thursday or Friday (May 27 or 28) to elect new leader. </p><p>Congress General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Randeep Surjweal will arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday for oversee smooth transition bod power. </p>.Will Congress spring a surprise in Karnataka? All eyes on Delhi as CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi, top brass.<p>The CM likely not hold press conference on Wednesday at Bengaluru to disclose his decision to resignation. </p><p>Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a closed-door meeting with Siddaramaiah lasting over 40 minutes at party headquarters in Delhi. </p><p>During this meeting, he reportedly tried to impress upon the veteran leader the need to agree to a generational shift in the Karnataka Congress.</p>