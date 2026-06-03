Congress high command upsets aspirants from Ballari

<p>Ballari: With none from Ballari finding a place in the new cabinet headed by D K Shivakumar, disappointment among Ballari Congress leaders who were waiting in the wings to be inducted into the new government was palpable. As many as 13 senior Congress leaders took the oath along with D K Shivakumar on Wednesday.</p>.Central Karnataka misses Cabinet berth, expansion likely soon.<p>Four MLAs from the district had made relentless efforts to find a place in the new cabinet, and among them, Ballari rural MLA B Nagendra was the strong contender. Kampli MLA J N Ganesh and Ballari City MLA Na Ra Bharat Reddy, too, were contenders. Even MP E Tukaram was also trying for a berth for his wife, Annapurna, considering her seniority. But the high command has not considered any of them. </p>.<p>It may be recalled here that former chief minister Siddaramaiah had openly stated that MLA B Nagendra would be inducted again. Nagendra had to quit after his name surfaced in the Valmiki scam. Nagendra had tried his best to join the new government. However, the CBI submitted a chargesheet with regard to the scam in court on Tuesday. </p>.<p>This may have affected the prospects of Nagendra, who was expecting a berth in the new cabinet, it is said. </p>.<p>Upset leaders are now keeping their fingers crossed over the next cabinet expansion.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, District In-charge Minsiter B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has also not been inducted in the new cabinet. </p>.<p>B Nagendra Ballari Rural MLA: "Ballari will have a minister this time. I am confident of high command considering my candidature in the next cabinet expansion. </p>