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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress high command upsets aspirants from Ballari

Four MLAs from the district had made relentless efforts to find a place in the new cabinet, and among them, Ballari rural MLA B Nagendra was the strong contender.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 19:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBallari

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