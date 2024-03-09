Congress in a fix in Karnataka as ministers ‘reluctant’ to contest, push for family members

Congress’ ministers seeking Lok Sabha tickets for their family members instead of running themselves is said to have become a difficult knot to untie for the party’s high command, which is looking for ‘winnable’ candidates in the state.
The Congress is awaiting the decision of its president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi on fielding ministers or their kith and kin. It is said that the party is worried about the optics of fielding family members of ministers.
According to sources, the Congress is keen on fielding Cabinet members K H Muniyappa from Kolar, H C Mahadevappa from Chamarajanagar, B Nagendra from Bellary, Eshwar Khandre from Bidar, Satish Jarkiholi from Belgaum and Krishna Byre Gowda from Bangalore North. The party believes that the ministers are strong enough to win, if not put up a fight.
“Ministers are not at all keen to contest,” a senior Congress leader with direct knowledge of the matter told DH.
Some ‘reluctant’ ministers have suggested alternatives to the party who happen to be their family members.
For example, Muniyappa, a seven-time MP, is said to have pitched his son-in-law Shashidhar J E, who works at the Karnataka Assembly secretariat, for the Kolar ticket.
Mahadevappa, as per sources, wants the Chamarajanagar ticket for his son Sunil Bose. “He has assured that he’d ensure his son’s victory,” the senior leader said.
Nagendra’s brother Venkatesh Prasad’s name is on the list of probables for the Bellary ticket. Similarly, Satish’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi’s name has emerged for the Belgaum contest. However, Satish has, in the past, stated that neither him nor anyone from his family will contest.
Eshwar is said to have asked for the Bidar ticket for his son Sagar Khandre. Eshwar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bidar.
Krishna Byre Gowda, sources said, has told the party that he does not want to contest. In 2019, he lost from Bangalore North. In 2009, he lost from Bangalore South.
Reluctance to contest is not confined to ministers. A few sitting lawmakers are resisting the party’s calls for them to contest.
For Bangalore Central, where Congress again wants to field a minority candidate, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris is being asked to contest. Apparently, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) chairperson is not keen. The party has also offered the Bangalore Central ticket to Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, but he is not ready either, sources said.