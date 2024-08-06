Congress intensifies criticism against BJP-JD(S), in Mandya

Mandya: Congress intensified its criticism against the BJP and JD(S) during the 'Janandolana' programme that was held in Mandya, on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been spearheading the programme, and other leaders defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and criticised the alliance parties for destabilising the government.
D K Shivakumar said, "S M Krishna had taken out a padayatra for Cauvery water, Congress took out Padayatra for Mekedatu project and Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo yatra. But, the alliance parties have taken out 'Papa Vimochana padayatra' to cover their corruption. Their padyatra is for destabilising the government, he alleged.
Shivakumar continued to single out JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy while criticising him. "When an all party meeting was convened to discuss the Cauvery issue, Kumaraswamy did not attend. The felicitation programme in Pandavapura was more important for him than the Cauvery issue, he criticised.
Video clippings of H D Kumaraswamy and B S Yediyurappa criticising each other were played during the programme. Shivakumar taunted him by saying that Kumaraswamy who first refused to take part in the padayatra took a U-turn and participated in it.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that it was BJP leader Vijayendra's followers who had circulated the pen drive related to Prajwal Revanna. Now, he has joined hands with those who tried to destroy his family and take out padayatra.
Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who spoke on the occasion, explained that the 'Gruha Lakshmi' money could not be remitted due to technical issues for the months of June and July. The amount would be remitted to your accounts from today, she assured.
