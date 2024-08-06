Congress intensifies criticism against BJP-JD(S), in Mandya

Mandya: Congress intensified its criticism against the BJP and JD(S) during the 'Janandolana' programme that was held in Mandya, on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has been spearheading the programme, and other leaders defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and criticised the alliance parties for destabilising the government.

D K Shivakumar said, "S M Krishna had taken out a padayatra for Cauvery water, Congress took out Padayatra for Mekedatu project and Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo yatra. But, the alliance parties have taken out 'Papa Vimochana padayatra' to cover their corruption. Their padyatra is for destabilising the government, he alleged.