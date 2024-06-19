Congress leader says Karnataka's hike in taxes for development, not for guarantee schemes

"Four crore people of 1.4 crore families are the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes. There were criticism that the guarantee schemes would land Karnataka in a financial crisis, by opponents. But, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar have efficiently managed the budget and finances. On the contrary, they have empowered the people and have improved their financial condition,” he said.

“Due to the Shakti scheme, that facilitates free KSRTC bus rides for women, the government transport corporation has earned a profit of Rs 3,900 crore over the past one year, since the schemes were implemented. It has also helped increase financial activities in and around pilgrimage and tourist destinations. It has also increased GST collection, as business has increased,” Khan said.

In response to the comment of KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana, who was Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha election from Mysore-Kodagu segment, that the government should have a ‘re-look’ at the guarantee schemes, Khan said he did not know in what context Lakshmana sought a re-look.

“But, there is no talk of either review or stalling of the guarantee schemes,” he said.

Mysuru district (rural) Congress president B J Vijayakumar, city (district) president R Murthy, Bhaskar Gowda, Girish and Chandrashekar were present in the media conference.