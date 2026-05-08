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Congress leaders say SIR a suspect, but Karnataka govt unlikely to oppose it

Yet, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has steered clear from formally opposing the contentious exercise in the state.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 22:14 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsspecial intensive revision

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