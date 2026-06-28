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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress leaders should ensure no eligible voter is removed during SIR: Former CM Siddaramaiah

MLC J C Chandrashekar said that the State Government must function under the guidance of Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 13:56 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressSiddarmaiahspecial intensive revision

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