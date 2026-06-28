Congress leaders should ensure no eligible voter is removed during SIR: Former CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Congress party workers to be cautious and ensure that not a single eligible voter's name is removed during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">SIR (Special Intensive Revision)</a> of electoral polls from June 30 to July 29.</p><p>He was speaking during the convention of party leaders and workers of Mysuru region including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Mandya and Kodagu districts to create awareness on SIR held in Mysuru on Sunday. </p><p>He asked them to coordinate with BLOs and visit every household. Each voter must fill the enumeration form properly and get the acknowledgement, he said. </p>.Congress says BJP 'targeting' 97 of its seats in Karnataka via SIR.<p>Siddaramaiah said, "Ever since the Election commission was formed in 1950 and the first election was held in 1952, the SIR has been happening. Election commission must function as per the constitution. But there has been betrayal of voters/vote theft from 2014. The population of the country is 141 Crore and 96 Crore voters are there. Many of our Congress candidates have won elections with the difference of just 1000 to 5000 votes. So if they delete the names of atleast 5000 voters in each constituency, then the victory of our Congress candidates is difficult. Poor, farmers, workers, minorities who vote for Congress are the target of BJP."</p><p>He said, "Only those who win with majority votes are eligible to do administration, not those who cheat. BJP has secured 36 per cent votes, that means 64 per cent people have voted against them during previous Parliamentary elections. If they drop 10 per cent of voters from 64 per cent voters, the situation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> candidates is even difficult to imagine."</p><p>He added, "In the 2019, parliamentary elections 303 BJP candidates had won, and now their number has dropped to 240 in 2024 due to price rise, unemployment and not keeping up their words. Hence RSS people are all set to change the future election results."</p><p>Siddaramaiah said, "BJP will go to any extent to come to power. SIR has happened in several States Governed by BJP. What happened to the election results in Haryana, West Bengal and Maharashtra? But their trick did not work in Kerala that's it. BJP came to power twice in Karnataka with Operation lotus."</p><p>He said, "Congress alone can save the Constitution and this Country. If democracy is ruined, there will be dictatorship. BJP people are against the Constitution and Democracy and believe in dictatorship. 'One nation, one election' is their policy. They are against social justice for the deprived classes, as they won't be able to exploit them if they get it."</p><p>Siddaramaiah said, "Those Congress MLAs MPs and those candidates who have lost elections must remember this. Those who want to be MLA, MPs must strive to protect democracy and the constitution. You have an opportunity now and if you lose it, there will be a problem for sure," he warned.</p>.SIR set to begin in five states, including Karnataka from June 30.<p>MLC J C Chandrashekar said that the State Government must function under the guidance of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>. Everyone should work together to bring the Congress party to power in the State and to make Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, he said. </p><p>Urban development minister Dr Yathindra and others participated. </p><p>Box: </p><p>KPCC president B K Hariprasad said that they oppose 'Dharma' oriented politics and removal of names of voters during SIR, based on their caste. BJP is all set to uproot democracy, he said. </p><p>Speaking to media persons, regarding Court directions to lodge complaint against Minister Priyank Kharge and about chaos against MLA Pradeep Eshwar's, he said, "Let RSS get registered first. It is not right to say that it is wrong to question."</p><p>Regarding Bidadi township, he said, "There can't be any better place than Vidhana Soudha to discuss it."</p>