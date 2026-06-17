Congress Legislature Party meeting trains MLAs on voting in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

<p>Bengaluru: With the June 18 Legislative Council elections shaping up as a prestige battle between Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday held a strategy meeting at a resort to train its legislators and fine-tune its plan to secure all five seats it is contesting.</p>.<p>The meeting, the first since Shivakumar’s election as CLP leader, focused on familiarising MLAs with the voting process under the system of proportional representation through the single transferable vote (STV), amid concerns over cross-voting and horse-trading as the election is conducted through a secret ballot.</p>.<p>Sample ballot papers were brought to train legislators, particularly the first-time MLAs, on the process of casting first and second preferential votes, to avoid invalid votes. </p>.<p>Eight candidates have filed nominations for the seven vacancies. While Congress is fielding B K Hariprasad, Thippannappa Kamaknoor, P V Mohan, B S Shivanna (Shivanna Malavalli) and Vinay Karthik, the BJP has nominated Lingaraj Patil and R Raghu (Raghu Kautilya), and Janata Dal has fielded Govindaraju. </p>.<p>Congress, with 134 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, can comfortably elect four candidates with 112 votes and still retain a surplus of 22 votes. The challenge lies in securing the election of the fifth candidate, Vinay Karthik, a Shivakumar aide, whose candidature has turned the contest for the seventh and final Council seat into a high-stakes battle.</p>.<p>While the party is short of votes to ensure Karthik’s victory on first-preference votes alone, leaders are banking on the transfer of second-preference votes under the STV system to give him an edge over JD(S) candidate. While three independents are aligned with the Congress, and two unattached members S T Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar (both expelled from BJP) are likely to support Congress, the JD(S) is banking on BJP’s surplus votes and expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Yatnal’s vote, besides hoping to woo Congress MLAs. </p>.<p>Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that there was no need to worry and advised against cross-voting. “Our goal is to ensure our fifth candidate also wins the seat,” he asserted. </p>.<p>Apart from the Council elections, the CLP meeting also discussed preparations for KPCC president B K Hariprasad’s assumption of office on June 21 and the party’s strategy on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.</p>.<p>“Form block level teams and ensure that no voter is left out of the electoral roll. Congress is being targeted on the pretext of SIR. The Centre will target Karnataka in the next elections. So, focus on the SIR now. Create awareness among the people,” cautioned the senior leaders. </p>.<p>The legislators and ministers will stay put at the resort and will be directly heading to Vidhana Soudha on June 18 to cast the vote.</p>.<p>Cut-off box - CM warns of inducements\nAt the meeting CM D K Shivakumar has revealed that some Congress MLAs had received inducement calls from other parties. Apparently Molakalmur MLA N Y Gopalakrishna received a call from the JD(S). Shivakumar cautioned MLAs and said their movements were being watched. He urged MLAs not to fall prey to offers and to remain loyal to the party.</p>