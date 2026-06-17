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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress Legislature Party meeting trains MLAs on voting in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

Goal is to ensure victory of 5th candidate, says DK Shivakumar
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsDK Shivakumar

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