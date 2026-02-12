<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders on Thursday lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, seeking action against the administrator of the ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> Karnataka’ Facebook page and former MP Pratap Simha for allegedly portraying MLC Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah in a defamatory manner.</p><p>A delegation of Congress leaders met the Police Commissioner at her office, in Mysuru on Thursday. Speaking to reporters, KPCC spokeman M Lakshmana alleged that the BJP Karnataka Facebook page had posted an AI-generated photo of Yatindra with a caption ‘Minister for Transfer Racket and Commission Collection Department’ takes charge in the Karnataka government.</p>.BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj arrested in Biklu Shiva murder case after Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail plea.<p>“In a press conference on February 10, Simha made insulting remarks that damaged the dignity of Yatindra. Such statements are a conspiracy to provoke the Congress workers and incite riots,” Lakshmana claimed.</p><p>He urged the police to take action against opposition leaders R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, C T Ravi, V Somanna, and B Y Vijayendra, accusing them of consistently making false statements against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p><p>District (city) Congress president R Murthy, district (rural) president B J Vijay Kumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, and leader Shivanna were part of the delegation.</p>