<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday accused the Congress of meddling in the affairs of departments helmed by Dalit ministers.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, he said, “Excise Minister R B Timmapur is claiming that he is being targeted because he is a Dalit. But Lokayukta seized Rs 25 lakh from an excise officer, and there is mention of the minister and his son in audio recordings. While the officials have been jailed, the minister continues in office. If Timmapur is innocent, let him disclose the names of those interfering in the running of his department.”</p>.Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy tears Rule Book; Karnataka Legislative Council plunges into chaos.<p>Criticising Timmapur for playing the Dalit card, Chalavadi said, “Corruption has no caste. B Nagendra was targeted when Rs 187 crore was misappropriated. K N Rajanna, known to be blunt, was removed from the Cabinet and also denied the Apex Bank chairman’s post. Home Minister G Parameshwara appears to have no clue about his department. Congress is targeting Dalit ministers.” </p>