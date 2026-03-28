<p>Madikeri: Chaos marked by dramatic scenes unfolded during the monthly council meeting of the Madikeri City Municipal Council on Friday, as Congress members staged a walkout demanding an apology from CMC president Kalavathi, who refused to concede.</p>.<p>The protest was triggered by allegations that the president had written to the municipal commissioner instructing that no action be taken without her consent, contradicting a council resolution to shutdown a few illegal shops in the city. Raising the issue, Congress member B Y Rajesh termed the move as ‘disrespect to the council’ and accused the president of undermining the authority of the elected body. Other Congress members echoed his criticism.</p>.<p>Responding to the allegations, Kalavathi denied all the allegations and maintained that the matter is before a court, making it inappropriate for discussion in the council.</p>.<p>Unconvinced, Congress members intensified their protest, alleging that the president had acted under pressure from another member. Rajesh further took a dig at the ruling party, claiming that even its members were not coming forward to defend the president.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Vice-president Mahesh Jain urged members to avoid discussing the issue as it was sub judice and suggested proceeding with other agenda items.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, Congress members insisted on an apology. With no resolution in sight, the president announced a lunch break. When the session resumed in the afternoon, the deadlock continued, and as Kalavathi refused to apologise, Congress members raised slogans against her and eventually walked out of the meeting.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The work initiated under Amrut-2 project was raised in the meeting and all the members expressed their displeasure against the pace in which the work is being carried out. Congress member B Y Rajesh doubted whether the work will be completed before the monsoon. While member Mansoor expressed displeasure for not convening a meeting of the contractor to accelerate the work. </p>