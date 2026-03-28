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Congress members stage walkout in Madikeri CMC meeting over President's order

Congress members staged a walkout demanding an apology from CMC president Kalavathi, who refused to concede.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:33 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:33 IST
CongressKarnatakaMadikeriCity Municipal Council (CMC)

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