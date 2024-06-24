Congress ministers again push for 3 more Deputy CMs in Karnataka

Bengaluru: With demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka once again coming to the fore, the State Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Monday said the party's central leadership will take a call.

Some of the Ministers in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet have been pitching for deputy chief minister posts to be given to leaders from Veerashaiva-Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.

Currently, Shivakumar from the Vokkaliga community is only the Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinet.