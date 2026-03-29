<p>Davangere: State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">B Y Vijayendra</a> opined that Muslims are discussing among themselves that Congress has misused them all these years. So, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, has reached the level of convincing them to back the party in the bypolls to Davangere South assembly constituency.</p><p>He was reacting to a query on the party's strategy to garner the support of Muslim voters in the bypolls to Davangere South assembly constituency. during press conference, here on Sunday. He said Muslims themselves are discussing that Congress misused them for political gains all these years. Congress has not only forgotten Muslims but also development in the state.</p><p>Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular slogan -Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas, (Everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith, everyone's effort) he said Modi has asked people of all communities including Hindus, minorities to join hands with the Centre to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. BJP-led government had implemented many schemes for the welfare of minorities including haj bhavan when B S Yediyurappa was the chief minister. </p>.Karnataka bypolls: Ticket tussle exposes Congress 'sidestepping' Muslim candidates .<p>He also claimed that Davangere district witnessed development when BJP-led government was in power in the state. Many development works including smart city mission had been executed when G M Siddeshwara was the union minister. The Congress-led government has not implemented any development work in the state and in the district over the last two and half years.</p><p>He also stated that voters of the constituency want a change this time. They have backed Congress in all the assembly polls since 2008. But they realised that the constituency did not witness development. So, they are thinking to back BJP by braving money and muscle power. The party nominee Srinivas T Dasakariappa comes from humble background and voters would vote BJP to power in the bypolls this time. Even minorities are under the impression that Congress used them as vote bank. People are discussing that the victory of BJP in the bypolls will prove beneficial for poor people, backward classes and minorities. He exuded confidence that Srinivasa Dasakariappa would emerge victorious by a huge margin.</p><p>Expressing happiness over the united efforts to win the bypolls, he said there was dissidence in the party. But ever since the party announced that Srinivasa as BJP nominee, all leaders, workers are working together to win the seat this time.</p>