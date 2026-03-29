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Congress misused Muslims: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra

He was reacting to a query on the party's strategy to garner the support of Muslim voters in the bypolls to Davangere South assembly constituency.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 07:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsB Y Vijayendra

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