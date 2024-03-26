Congress MLA declines campaign panel duty

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad has declined to take up the position of vice-chairman of the party’s campaign committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Arshad said that he wants to focus on helping the Congress’ first-time candidates in the Bengaluru constituencies.
“While I have been appointed as vice-chairman of the Election Campaign Committee of Karnataka Congress, I must respectfully decline the post as my responsibility lies in aiding/guiding our first-time candidates fighting for Bengaluru,” Arshad said in a tweet.
“...being a local MLA and someone who has contested from Bengaluru, I am fully focused on working towards the larger goal of helping the Congress Party secure a win in Bengaluru,” Arshad said.
Before becoming the Shivajinagar MLA, Arshad had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central and lost against BJP’s P C Mohan in 2014 and 2019.
A Bartholomew, a Christian leader from the Congress, has decided to contest from Bangalore Central as an Independent as the party has not fielded a single person from the community. The Congress has fielded former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson K Rahman Khan’s son Mansoor Ali Khan as the candidate.
“(Mansoor) doesn’t know anything, but he has been fielded because his father is a big leader. I don’t know why I’m being denied the ticket despite my chances of winning,” Bartholomew said.
