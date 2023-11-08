Congress MLA flays Siddaramaiah govt over poor drought relief work

Congress MLA from Indi Yashwantaraya Gouda Patil has expressed displeasure against the government, accusing it of not carrying out drought relief measures properly.
Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said drought-hit farmers were not getting response from the government and also slammed the central government in this regard.
Pointing out that the water released from Almatti and Narayanpura reservoirs had not reached the tail-end farmers, he sought action against the officials.
He alleged that the district in-charge ministers were confined only to their Assembly constituencies and not listening to grievances of farmers.
"The ministers have neglected others' Assembly constituencies. They have forgotten that they are ministers for the entire state. They are not providing any assistance to farmers", he said.
The MLA said he would retire from politics and would not contest the Assembly elections in 2028, if a separate Indi district was not carved out of Vijayapura.
Noting that he had already put forth the demand before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the MLA said the government had responded positively to the proposal.
"I have promised the voters of Indi constituency on creating a new district during the elections. Vijayapura district has 13 taluks. A new district comprising Indi, Chadachan, Sindagi, Almel and Devarahipparagi taluks should be created", he said.
He said that the facilities available for Hyderabad-Karnataka region under article 371(J) should be extended to Vijayapura district if a separate district was not created.