Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, accused in BJP worker's murder case, gets bail

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ed-found-nothing-on-me-says-vinay-kulkarni-3511640">Vinay Kulkarni</a> in a case related to the murder of a BJP worker in 2016, after noting that all the cited prosecution witnesses have been examined in the matter.</p><p>Providing relief to the leader, a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih also directed for completing trial within two months "under all circumstances".</p><p>Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra argued the matter on behalf of Kulkarni, who has challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of January 27, 2026 refusing him bail.</p><p>The High Court had asked him to approach the Supreme Court, which had on June 6, 2025 cancelled his bail, after finding that he and another accused had tried to contact and influence witnesses.</p><p>Luthra said except for the present accused, all the remaining accused persons have already been released on bail. </p><p>"Under these circumstances, we are of the considered view that the petitioner has made out a case for interference with the High Court's order," the bench said.</p><p>The court also directed all the accused persons to remain present on such dates as may be fixed by the trial court and positively have their statements recorded.</p><p>"Evidence in defense, if any, to be led by any of accused also has to be done on day-to-day basis," the bench ordered.</p><p>The court also clarified, if the trial court feels that the trial is delayed on account of the petitioner's conduct, it would be open to the judge to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law, including cancellation of bail.</p><p>The CBI did not press for his plea for cancellation of bail of another accused Channakeshava B Tingarikar, since all witnesses have been examined in the case.</p><p>According to the CBI, BJP worker Yogeshgouda Goudar, 26, a member of district Panchayat, was hacked to death on June 15, 2016 at his gym in Saptapur in Dharwad after being immobilised with chilli powder thrown on his face. </p><p>The victim's family members suspected role of former Minister and Congress leader Kulkarni into the murder, leading to the decision to hand over the probe to the CBI.</p><p>The CBI case is that Kulkarni, who was district in charge minister at the relevant time, did not want Yogesh Goudar to grow as a leader in Dharwad and hired contract killers to eliminate him.</p><p>The CBI earlier claimed one accused, Shivanand Shreshail Biradar, who was pardoned and turned approver, was also contacted by Kulkarni and another accused through friends and known persons to depose against the prosecution on November 15, 2024.</p><p>As a result, the approver retracted from his statement recorded under Section 164(1) of the CrPC, it had claimed. </p>