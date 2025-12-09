<p>Belagavi: Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar wanted to raise a calling-attention motion on Tuesday asking his party's government to restart the erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary.</p><p>Kashappanavar’s motion was listed in the day’s agenda, but he was not present in the Assembly when his turn came. </p><p>During the day, however, this reignited the debate over the controversy. </p><p>In 2015, when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, the Congress government instituted 'Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti' as an annual government function in November. Every time it was held, it stoked protests from the BJP and affiliated groups. In July 2019, when the BJP came to power, Tipu Jayanti was scrapped.</p>.BDCC polls: Congress-backed candidates win 15 of 18 seats.<p>Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan clarified that the government has no thoughts about restarting Tipu Jayanti. “My opinion is that it shouldn’t be a government event. No Muslim leader has asked for it to be restarted. Anyway, Tipu’s fans have been celebrating his birth anniversary,” he said. </p><p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka sneered at the issue. “Let them (Congress) celebrate Tipu Jayanti, Bin Laden Jayanti or Pakistan Jayanti. It’s their government. People will know what this government is. We have no objection,” he said.</p>