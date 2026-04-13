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Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge, push for cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka

Jayachandra told reporters that the legislators urged Kharge to advise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to carry out a cabinet rejig by inducting new faces.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:47 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahT B Jayachandra

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