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Congress MLAs to visit Delhi, demand Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka

A team of MLAs led by government chief whip Ashok Pattan met CM Siddaramaiah to discuss the reshuffle on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:37 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:37 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressIndian Politics

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