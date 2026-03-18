Congress MLAs to visit Delhi, demand Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: As many as 40 Congress lawmakers have decided to travel to Delhi on April 11 to meet the high command and press for a Cabinet reshuffle that was 'promised' after 2.5 years of the government. </p>.<p>A team of MLAs led by government chief whip Ashok Pattan met CM Siddaramaiah to discuss the reshuffle on Tuesday. </p>.<p>MLAs H C Balakrishna, N A Haris, K Shadakshari, Mahantesh Koujalagi, Hampanagouda Badarli, S N Narayanaswamy, Raghavendra Hitnal and others met Siddaramaiah. </p>.Congress, BJP to pick Karnataka bypoll nominees in 2-3 days.<p>"On April 11, as many as 40 of us will go to Delhi. We've already informed our Delhi leaders about the visit," Pattan said.</p>.<p>The CM told the delegation that he, too, would speak to the high command on this. "The CM said he would also travel to Delhi after elections in 5 states," Pattan said. </p>.<p>Balakrishna said there are about 40 lawmakers who have won three or more times. "We asked the CM to bring in fresh faces," he said. </p>.<p>Balakrishna is a loyalist of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Asked about speculation that the Cabinet reshuffle will not happen unless the leadership dispute between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is finalised, Balakrishna said: "Confusion over leadership is up to the high command. It's not for us to decide".</p>