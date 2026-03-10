<p>Bengaluru: Congress legislators on Monday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to fight for the central grants and the state’s ‘fair’ share in the GST collection legally, citing serious dearth of development funds, ahead of the local body elections.</p>.<p>MLC Ramesh Babu asked how Karnataka could secure its due fair share in GST collections.</p>.<p>MLA Konareddy stated that if Centre fails to release funds, Law Minister H K Patil and CM’s legal advisor should pursue it legally. “MLAs need funds, especially with local body polls fast approaching,” said Reddy.</p>.Karnataka Budget | CM Siddaramaiah invokes Bheeshma, blames Centre for fiscal strain.<p>“BJP-ruled states are in majority in GST council. So, we are examining legal options. Earlier too, the Karnataka government had got its dues – Rs 3,000 crore as drought relief from the Centre after a legal fight,” recalled Siddaramaiah, on Monday, who held an interaction with legislators to explain the basics of the state budget and fiscal management, while countering Opposition allegations that Karnataka is being run on excessive borrowings.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said the state has maintained fiscal discipline despite financial constraints and declining grants from the Centre. The Fiscal Responsibility Act mandates fiscal deficit remain within 3% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and public debt within 25% of GSDP.</p>.<p>“Total borrowings this year stand at Rs 1.32 lakh crore, the state’s outstanding debt is Rs 8.24 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is 2.94% of GSDP, and debt 24.94% of GSDP. The previous budgets had revenue surplus, but the state recorded revenue deficit of Rs 19,000 crore last year and is projected at Rs 22,000 crore next year due to GST rate rationalisation which has led to GST growth to slide from 10% to 4%. Also, GST compensation to states was discontinued after 2022, and central funding for schemes reduced,” said Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>The MLAs sought to know how to counter the BJP’s criticism of huge debts to run the flagship guarantee schemes. “The Centre’s debt burden was Rs 53 lakh crore during Manmohan Singh government and the debt increased to Rs 218 lakh crore under the Modi government, a hike of Rs 165 lakh crore. The central debt is 55.6% of GDP and the state’s is 24.94% of GSDP. Also, the state’s debt rose from Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2022 to Rs 5.22 lakh crore by 2023 as the BJP government also borrowed heavily,” said Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>Dr Ranganath suggested more borrowings to give funds to MLAs noting that BJP government too had exceeded the cap citing pandemic. Siddaramaiah said the state could not decide unilaterally.</p>.<p>The CM stated Karnataka’s GSDP growth was estimated at 8.1%, higher than the national GDP growth rate of 7.4%.</p>.<p>On declining tax devolution, CM said, 4.7% share by 14th FC was reduced to 3.6% and 4.13%. We contributed Rs 4.5 lakh crore as taxes but received only Rs 60,000 crore this year, and can expect Rs 73,000 crore next year. Out of every rupee paid in taxes, we get back only 15 paise,” he said.</p>.<p>“This is not a political issue. Several states feel aggrieved and it is my duty to admit that,” he said.</p>