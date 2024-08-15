Congress MLAs will bring down govt in Karnataka, says BJP's R Ashoka

Although leaders of the Congress have not officially called for discontinuing or reduction of allocation towards guarantee schemes, there have been rumblings of discontent among a section of MLAs about the corpus of funds allocated towards their implementation. However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and those in the cabinet close to him such as Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, have defended the schemes, while Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has made it clear that the schemes would not only continue, but do so without any changes being made to their implementation.