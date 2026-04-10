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Congress MLC Ramesh Babu accuses BJP leaders of making personal attacks

Babu also criticised former MP Pratap Simha and MLC C T Ravi and Suresh Kumar, accusing them of acting out of political compulsion.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:36 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnataka PoliticsRamesh Babu

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