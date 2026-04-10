<p>Bengaluru: Congress lawmaker Ramesh Babu on Thursday accused BJP leaders of resorting to personal attacks and “crossing acceptable limits” against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and minister Priyank Kharge.</p>.<p>In a statement, Babu said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Leaders of the Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, had targeted Kharge’s remarks during the election campaign, with some resorting to personal criticism of his family.</p>.<p>He alleged that certain leaders who previously worked with Kharge in the Congress were now attacking him for political gain after joining the BJP.</p>.Many promotee IAS officers reluctant to attend Mussoorie training: MLC Ramesh Babu.<p>Babu also criticised former MP Pratap Simha and MLC C T Ravi and Suresh Kumar, accusing them of acting out of political compulsion.</p>.<p>He further alleged that BJP leaders were unable to counter Congress ideologically and were instead engaging in motivated attacks under the influence of the Sangh Parivar, while asserting that the Congress would respond politically.</p>