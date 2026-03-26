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Congress moves to contain rebel threat in Karnataka bypolls

At a meeting, Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked minority leaders to engage with rebel candidates.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 21:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 21:09 IST
politicsCongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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