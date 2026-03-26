<p>Bengaluru: Even as the ruling Congress prepares for the bypolls in Davangere South and Bagalkot, concerns over a backlash from the minority community have come to the fore, with the leadership making outreach efforts to rebel candidates in Davangere South.</p>.<p>At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala asked minority leaders to engage with rebel candidates, persuade them to withdraw nominations, and prevent a split in votes. They also urged leaders to reassure minority voters that the party remains committed to their interests.</p>.<p>The bypolls, necessitated by the demise of veteran leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and HY Meti, are being seen as a litmus test for the Chief Minister amid an ongoing leadership tussle with Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Party leaders called for unity, urging ministers, MLAs, and MLCs to work cohesively on the ground and “win the trust of voters” to secure victory in both constituencies. They stressed that internal differences must be set aside, with all efforts focused on ensuring the success of official candidates.</p>.<p>Legislators have been instructed to intensify booth-level work, with ministers appointed as in-charge leaders to oversee coordination and campaign activities. MLAs were also told to actively engage with voters, highlight the shortcomings of opposition candidates, and amplify these through the media.</p>.<p>The leadership cautioned that the opposition would deploy its own strategies and asked party workers to effectively counter them. Responsibilities will be assigned by working presidents, with a focus on micro-level planning, coordination, and prompt reporting of issues to avoid disruptions in campaign efforts.</p>