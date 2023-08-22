Congress opposed to vernacular education: BJP on Karnataka's decision to scrap NEP

Karnataka was the first state in the country to have implemented the NEP. Pradhan had launched the implementation at a function in Bengaluru in August 2021.

Along with the video document, Pradhan posed a few questions to Shivakumar, asking him whether he and the Congress party oppose early childhood care and education as a part of formal education. “Does he not want our children to achieve foundational literacy and numeracy by the time they complete grade 2? Does he oppose localised Indian toys, games and play-based learning for our children? Does he oppose ‘Chennemane’ in Karnataka,” he asked.

Pradhan also wondered if Shivakumar opposes education in Kannada and other Indian languages, and whether he would not want examinations, like NEET, CUET, JEE to be conducted in these languages.

He also asked if Shivakumar would not want the youth of Karnataka to avail world-class research facilities through the National Research Foundation, or learn about new and emerging technologies in the 21st century. “Does he not want new textbooks relevant for 21st century education? Such preposterous statements on NEP may please his political masters in Delhi, but it compromises the interests of students of Karnataka,” he asked.