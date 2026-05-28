Congress plans major overhaul for Shivakumar-led Cabinet; sub par ministers likely to face the axe

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 60% of ministers in outgoing Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>’s Cabinet are likely to be dropped as Congress is preparing a plan for the new government headed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a>. </p><p>The new Cabinet is likely to take shape before June 16, sources in the party said. </p><p>The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, where Shivakumar will be formally chosen as its new leader, is likely to happen on Saturday. There is no clarity yet on when Shivakumar will take oath as the chief minister. </p>.From Deputy CM to KPCC chief: Here are key posts in Karnataka that will open up if D K Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister.<p>The formation of the next Cabinet will be intrinsically linked to the appointment of a new Karnataka Congress president. Apparently, the Congress has been planning rejuvenation of its government and the state party unit for the past 3-4 months. </p><p>The overhaul may involve dropping 20 ministers from Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet to bring in fresh faces. The plan is to drop ministers who performed poorly or were embroiled in controversies. </p><p>The Karnataka Congress president’s post, currently held by Shivakumar, may go to someone from the Ahinda bloc, it is said. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Santosh Lad are being considered for the party president’s post. </p>.From Sathanur to Vidhana Soudha: Tale of D K Shivakumar's gutsy political journey.<p>“Various caste combinations are being discussed. With Siddaramaiah eased out, it’s absolutely necessary to continue the social formation. Doing anything else will be counterproductive,” the leader said. For now, the new government may have at least two deputy chief ministers. </p><p>Caste combinations are also being worked out for the next Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council chairperson. </p><p>It is widely expected that Siddaramaiah will seek a plum position for his son Dr Yathindra, an MLC, who vacated his Varuna seat for his father in 2023. Two senior leaders said that whatever Siddaramaiah wants for Yathindra will be granted. “I expect Dr Yathindra to be a powerful minister in the new government,” one of them said. </p><p>Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah may meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday to have his resignation accepted. </p>