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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress plans major overhaul for Shivakumar-led Cabinet; sub par ministers likely to face the axe

The overhaul may involve dropping 20 ministers from Siddaramaiah’s Cabinet to bring in fresh faces. The plan is to drop ministers who performed poorly or were embroiled in controversies.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 16:58 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarCabinet

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