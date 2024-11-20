Congress plans mega rally in Hassan on December 5

<p class="bodytext">The ruling Congress is all set to organise a political rally in Hassan on December 5 to show Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s strength at former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and JD(S)’ bastion.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This was discussed during a meeting convened by Siddaramaiah with senior ministers on Monday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The chief minister instructed the ministers to make necessary arrangements under the leadership of Co-Operation Minister K S Rajanna.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajanna told a news conference on Tuesday, “Yes, we are planning to organise a political rally in Hassan to give out a strong message.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, another rally of the beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes will be held in Tumakuru on December 2, under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara.</p>