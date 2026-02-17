<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of the left-front government in Kerala announcing welfare measures for the thousands of gig workers, the Congress too is chipping in, with AICC general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/if-you-want-to-hang-us-we-are-ready-congs-venugopal-on-notice-to-cancel-rahuls-ls-membership-3895959">K C Venugopal</a> even taking a ride with a gig worker in the poll-bound state and assuring them welfare measures on the lines of the initiatives made by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/don-t-divert-sc-st-funds-cong-lawmakers-tell-govt-3901020">Congress </a>government in Karnataka.</p><p>It was on Monday that Venugopal, who is also a MP from Kerala, held an interaction with gig workers in Thiruvananthapuram to understand their problems.</p><p>One of the gig workers who got a delivery order during the interaction, invited the Congress leader to accompany him to have a first hand experience of their hardships. Venugopal accepted the invitation and joined the gig worker as a pillion rider on his two wheeler to collect parcel from a hotel in the city.</p><p>Venugopal said that he would make interventions for bringing in legislation for ensuring the welfare of the gig workers on the lines of the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025. Gig workers need to be brought under the purview of welfare boards and legislation was required to ensure legal protection to their job.</p>.Swiggy, Zomato to pay welfare fee to gig workers as Karnataka notifies 1% levy on aggregators.<p>Venugopal said that interaction with gig workers was part of similar interactions with various sections of the society so as to address their issues in the election manifesto of the Congress.</p><p>The Kerala left-front government's budget presented last month had highlighted the problems faced by the gig workers and announced setting up of gig hubs for providing resting facilities for gig workers. Finance minister K N Balagopal also allocated Rs 20 crore for it in the budget.</p>