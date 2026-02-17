Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress promises Karnataka model welfare measures for gig workers in Kerala too

Venugopal held an interaction with gig workers in Thiruvananthapuram to understand their problems.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCongressKeralaIndiaKarnatakaK C Venugopal

Follow us on :

Follow Us