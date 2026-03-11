Menu
Congress protest against rise in LPG cylinder price in Karnataka's Mandya

The protesters gathered near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya city, and raised slogans 'Tolagali tolagali kendra BJP sarkara tolagali' against the government.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 01:02 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 01:02 IST
