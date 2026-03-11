<p>Mandya: Condemning the hike in domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 60 and commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 114.50, members of the District Congress and its women's wing staged a protest against the union government in Mandya on Tuesday.</p><p>The protesters gathered near Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya city, and raised slogans 'Tolagali tolagali kendra BJP sarkara tolagali' against the government.</p>.'Sweat of people being extracted under burden of inflation': Congress, Mamata slam Modi govt over LPG price hike.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has burdened the poor and the middle class people by hiking the price of LPG cylinders. They are causing trouble to the people by increasing the price in all sectors.</p><p>Congress district president C D Gangadhar said the Congress has been protesting for the people, against the Centre for increasing the price of LPG cylinders. The move of the Centre is being opposed by the people of the entire country. The government should take steps to reduce the price, he demanded.</p><p>Women's wing district president H B Shubhadayini said, "The Union government should rollback the price hike of LPG cylinders. It is difficult for the poor and the middle class, if the price of essential products are hiked."</p><p>MUDA Chairman B P Prakash, Congress district working president M S Chidambar, leaders Taggahalli Yashoda, Shashikala, and Shakuntala participated.</p>